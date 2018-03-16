Offaly student brings colour to art competition

Texaco Children’s Art Competition adjudicator Eoin Butler is pictured during judging of entries in this year’s competition, the results of which will be announced mid-April.

In his hand is an entry by 13-year old Honeya Butt, from Oaklands Community College, Edenderry, entitled ‘My Sister’.

Over 200 students from the county are amongst those from all parts of Ireland who are taking part in the Competition – the 64th year of the event.

Prizes will be presented at a ceremony that takes place in Dublin in May.