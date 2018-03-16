Weather forecast for St Patrick's Day

If you are heading to a St Patrick's Day Parade tomorrow, the advice is to wrap up warm and bring an umbrella as Met Eireann is forecasting a cold day with showers of rain, sleet and snow.

Scattered showers tonight will mainly affect the north and east and showers could turn wintry over the north and northeast by morning. There will be good clear spells and it will turn cold with temperatures falling to around 0 to 4 degrees by dawn. Moderate easterly winds will freshen overnight.

During St Patrick's Day, temperatures will turn progressively colder and there will be scattered rain showers at first mainly in the eastern half of the country with the odd wintry flurry, but showers will turn to sleet and snow through the day but amounts will be small.

There will be some sunny spells but afternoon temperatures will only be 1 or 2 degrees in the east and around 3 to 5 degrees further west. Easterly winds will be strong and gusty adding a significant wind chill.