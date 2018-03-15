'Bizarre' road markings causing 'utter confusion' in Offaly town

The way Offaly County Council have left the road markings in The Square in Edenderry following recent works is coming in for criticism as locals believe they are causing 'utter confusion'

The picture above was posted on line and it is almost impossible to tell what is a parking space and what is a road. If you look closely, you will see a broken white line that designates what is now a two way road but even more prominent are the parking spaces which people continue to use.

In her post, Annmarie comments, "It's a disgrace the way the council have left the square, road markings not rectified.People are parking on the old parking spaces not realising they are blocking the road."

MORE TO READ: Major Offaly road closed to facilitate road works

Another Edenderry resident who spoke to the Offaly Express stated, that the markings were 'bizarre' and were causing 'utter confusion' for motorists.

"How are people meant to know what is a parking space and what is the road. There is a white line thrown there but you'd never know it was a road."

Another comment posted on Facebook sums up the confusion.

"I went round the square for the first time yesterday and found it so confusing, didn't know where I was suppose to be driving. There's so many marking on the road it doesn't make any sense."