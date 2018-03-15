Gardai investigating fire at Portarlington halting site

Gardai in Portarlington are investigating a house fire at a halting site.

The incident took place just before 10pm on Wednesday in Woodlands Park halting site in Portarlington.

There was a fire at the same house in September 2017.

No one was injured in the fire. The halting site is understood to be derelict and on Laois County Council property.

The scene of the fire is currently being preserved.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.