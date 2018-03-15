Met Eireann Weather Forecast for the coming days

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, temperatures are set to drop in the coming days but while it will be cold over the weekend, it should also remain dry.

Today, the low cloud and mist will lift with some bright or sunny spells developing. However the showers over Munster will tend to become more widespread, some heavy, with a slight risk of thunder. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees today, in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Some further rain or showers overnight, with some patches of mist or fog. There will also be dry, possibly clear spells too, these most likely over Munster, where lowest temperatures will range between 1 and 4 degrees. Values between 4 and 7 degrees elsewhere. Winds will become easterly, light to moderate.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will see further showery outbreaks of rain, but with a few bright or sunny spells as well. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Light easterly breezes will increase moderate to fresh later. Breezy on Friday night with showers affecting east and south coasts, but drier elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

The Met Eireann forecast is for the weather to be old and breezy on St Patrick’s Day, with a significant wind chill due to fresh and gusty easterly winds. Afternoon temperatures will be just 1 to 3 degrees in eastern half of the country and between 4 to 6 degrees further west. Most places dry, but a few wintry showers are likely in the east and south.

Very cold Saturday on night, with mainly clear skies and some snow showers in the east and southeast. Amounts are looking small at this stage. Lowest temperatures -1 to -4 degrees.

Cold and breezy on Sunday too, with afternoon highs of just 2 to 4 degrees. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, so feeling even colder. Some sleet or snow showers will occur again, mainly in eastern areas. A few flurries are possible elsewhere. Another very cold night on Sunday. Lowest temperatures 0 to -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost. Less cold perhaps on Leinster coasts.