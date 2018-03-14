Met Eireann weather forecast for today and tonight

There are two Status Yellow Warnings in place this morning from Met Eireann for strong winds and rain.

A wind warning for Leinster, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford is in place until 6pm while a rainfall warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

It will be wet and windy today. The rain will be very heavy and possibly thundery at times in parts of Munster and south Leinster with some localized flooding. The rain will turn more showery in the southwest by evening. Top temperatures 8 to 11 degrees in very strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

According to Met Eireann, rain will gradually clear northeastwards tonight to scattered showers and some clear spells in the southwest and west by morning. However, staying cloudy and misty with rain persisting in northern and some eastern counties through the night. Very strong and gusty southeast winds will decrease moderate to fresh by morning. Lowest temperatures will stay around 5 to 8 degrees.

Rain in northern areas will slowly clear during Thursday morning but elsewhere will be a brighter and drier day with showery rain affecting mainly the south and west. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.