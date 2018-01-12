Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting an unsettled weekend with many counties in Munster and Connacht issued with Status Yellow rainfall warnings.

The weather on Friday night will see heavy and persistent rain and spot flooding. It will also be windy, in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 8 degrees.

Saturday will get off to a damp start across much of Leinster with further outbreaks of rain, heavy in the south. It will get slightly drier through the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range 7 to 9 degrees. Strong southeast winds will moderate through the day.

Any overnight frost or fog should clear by Sunday morning as southerly winds increase moderate in strength. Most of the country will see a dry day, but becoming rather breezy too with limited amounts of sunshine generally.

Later in the day active weather systems will begin to encroach form the north-Atlantic; rain will arrive into the northwest and west by evening, extending countrywide after dark with some heavy falls expected.

Highest temperatures ahead of that will range 7 to 11 degrees Celsius, coolest across the eastern half of Ireland.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.