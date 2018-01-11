Offaly farmers issued with crime prevention advice at Tullamore Mart

Laois/Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Graham Kavanagh and local sergeant, Shane Costello, have been advising farmers today on the issue of safety and rural crime at Tullamore Mart.

There was a spate of high-profile aggravated burglaries in Offaly at the back-end of 2017, including the attack on Richie McKelvey which made national headlines and caused outrage in the farming community.

There was also another attack on an elderly retired farmer and a woman in her 80s living in rural Offaly.

Sergeants Kavanagh and Costello attended the mart in Tullamore today to set up a stand in order to advise farmers on the measures they can take to prevent rural crimes.

Sgt. Graham Kavanagh issued the following advice:

1. Restrict access to yard install gates effectively and lock

2. Ensure yard and homestead lit well.

3 Property marking is key, use IFA theft stop or any unique marking system to you, photograph same and record.

4. Sign up to your community text alert.

5 always report crime to AGS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.