Status Orange Weather Warning extended as fog lingers

Dense fog in Offaly and around the midlands is set to make driving conditions on roads hazardous throughout Thursday.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange for fairly widespread Fog. The forecaster warns that it will be most dense inland, "leading to poor driving conditions".

The warning was originally valid to 10am Thursday, January 11 but Met Éireann has since updated this and kept the warning in place until noon.

The fog remains dense around Offaly and the forecaster says it could linger.

Met Éireann says it will remain cold today, some frost in places at first and dense fog. Frost clearing, but fog will linger in some midland areas through the day.