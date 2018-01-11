Car abandoned in Offaly after overnight burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information after three men fled the scene of a burglary where they were disturbed by the home owners.

The raiders were disrupted as they tried to force their way into the house in Ballyadams at around 7pm last night, January 10.

They made their getaway in a 2001 registered Ford Galaxy people carrier. That vehicle was later found abandoned in Garryhinch on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information that might help with this investigation to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

