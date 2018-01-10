Met Eireann warns of heavy rain followed by freezing temperatures tonight

Road conditions look set to be treacherous tomorrow morning with heavy rain forecast for this evening followed by freezing temperatures and fog in places overnight.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain for much of the country this afternoon and evening with thunder and the risk of spot flooding in places.

Showers will gradually move in from the Atlantic to affect many other areas through the day, merging to longer spells of rain locally. Across the southwest, showers will turn heavy and thundery this evening, with the risk of spot flooding

Rain will be persistent and heavy for a time in the west and southwest early tonight, with the ongoing risk of thunder and spot flooding, especially across south Munster. Whilst the rain will clear overnight, some mist and fog will set in. There is a risk of icy stretches too, as it will turn frosty with slack winds as temperatures drop to a low of -1.