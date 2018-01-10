69 patients on trolleys today across the three Midlands Regional Hospitals

A total of 69 patients are on trolleys across the three Midland Regional Hospitals according to today's Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

26 patients are currently waiting on a bed in The Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. Of those, 15 are on trolleys with 11 more patients in wards.

The figures show that 22 patients are on trolleys at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise with a further 21 on trolleys at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Nationally there are 551 patients on trolleys.