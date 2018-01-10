Warning to motorists as some Offaly roads 'treacherous' with fog lingering

Many motorists and pedestrians have reported dangerous driving and underfoot conditions

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offayexpress.ie

Frost warning

Warning to motorists as some Offaly roads 'treacherous' with fog also lingering

Motorists in Offaly have been warned to exercise special care this morning after plummeting temperatures overnight, following yesterday's torrential rainfall, have left roadways in a precarious condition.

Motorists have reported dangerous driving conditions, particularly in sheltered areas and on back roads, and motorists are being warned to exercise care when travelling. Fog patches are also lingering in some areas.

An earlier collision has been cleared on the N52 Tullamore Bypass at the Portarlington Roundabout. There were delays earlier but these have eased on all approaches.