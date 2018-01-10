Warning to motorists as some Offaly roads 'treacherous' with fog lingering

Motorists in Offaly have been warned to exercise special care this morning after plummeting temperatures overnight, following yesterday's torrential rainfall, have left roadways in a precarious condition.

Motorists have reported dangerous driving conditions, particularly in sheltered areas and on back roads, and motorists are being warned to exercise care when travelling. Fog patches are also lingering in some areas.

An earlier collision has been cleared on the N52 Tullamore Bypass at the Portarlington Roundabout. There were delays earlier but these have eased on all approaches.