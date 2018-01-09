Met Éireann weather forecast for the rest of this week

Met Éireann are forecasting that the cold and unsettled conditions of recent days will persist for the rest of the week in offaly and throughout the country.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and dull with patchy mist, rain and drizzle in places. However more persistent and locally heavy will continue to extend across the country, reaching eastern areas later this afternoon and evening. It will be a blustery day with fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest later and moderating. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

On Tuesday night, rain will clear northeastwards and most places will be dry with clear spells overnight. A few showers will occur near west and southwest coasts though. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost and some icy patches developing. Fog patches will form also under slack winds.

Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, frost will clear with some fog slow to clear. A good deal of dry weather overall with some bright or sunny spells. However, showery outbreaks of rain will occur early in the day across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster. Rainfall amounts will be small. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light southeast to east breezes.

Wednesday night will start off mostly cloudy with some showery rain in places. It will mostly die out overnight. There'll be some clear spells also, especially in Connacht and Ulster. Frost will develop under clear skies. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be a dry day with sunny spells developing and any frost gradually clearing. However, it will be cold with highest temperatures of just 2 to 6 degrees and light variable breezes. Thursday night will start off cold with frost. However, freshening southerly winds will clear any frost overnight.

Friday

Friday will start off dry in most areas. However, rain will develop in the west and will gradually spread eastwards across the country. It will persist in the eastern areas on Friday night. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with fresh south to southeast winds.

Saturday

On Saturday, the eastern half of the country will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. It will be drier and brighter further west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with mostly light westerly breezes.

On Sunday another band of rain will spread eastwards across the country. It will clear later with cold, wintry showers following on Sunday night and Monday.

