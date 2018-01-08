23 patients awaiting a bed at A&E in Tullamore Hospital

Today's trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 23 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.

There are currently 15 patients on trolleys with a further 8 waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 12 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 32 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 55 people awaiting a proper bed at their A&E department.

Nationally today, January 8, 555 patients are waiting for a proper bed.



