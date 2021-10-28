PICTURE: Offaly underage stars of the future mark 50 years of Feile
The Ballinamere Durrow U-15 ladies football team which took part in celebratory events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of John West Féile at Croke Park over the Halloween Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Fintan Clarke
Many residents in Lemanaghan are opposed to a proposed wind farm. Councillors want the contribution levy to go back into communities.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.