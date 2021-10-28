First games played in new Offaly ladies football headquarters

Back on the 24th of January 2020 our Offaly Intermediates recorded a very memorable day when they trained for the first time in Bretland Park in Clara.

Saturday marked another momentous day in the history of Offaly LGFA with the playing of

the U16B Championship Semi Finals between St Manchan's and St Broughan's, and Tullamore and Rhode, marking the “soft opening” of Bretland Park.

Formerly Pairc Brid, the ground had been scarcely used after Clara GAA moved their headquarters out to the Kilbeggan Road. Clara GAA and the Offaly Ladies Football County Board have agreed for the ladies to use and develop the pitch and they have ambitious plans for it – it will host most of their major club fixtures as well as home county games.



Thanks to all involved who helped in any way to make this happen especially to Fechin and Mary Daly from Bretland Construction.



A special mention to Brian Sheridan (local historian) who made a visit. He was very happy to have his photograph taken with his granddaughter Zelda.