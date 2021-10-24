Search

24/10/2021

Relieved Clara survive by the skin of their teeth as Clodiagh Gaels scrape through in Offaly SHC “B”

Relieved Clara survive by the skin of their teeth as Clodiagh Gaels scrape through in Offaly SHC “B”

Tullamore and Clodiagh Gaels are in the SHC "B" semi-finals.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THERE was no shortage of drama and tension when the closing round of group games took place in the Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship on Sunday afternoon.

With results dictating the final two semi-finalists, it was all very delicately balanced before Clodiagh Gaels and Clara scraped through to join Tullamore and Lusmagh in the last four.

Both Clodiagh Gaels and Clara found themselves on very thin ice. Clodiagh Gaels were heading for disaster when they trailed by five points, 0-13 to 0-8 in their match against Kilcormac-Killoughey. Had a fancied Clodiagh Gaels side lost that and Clara beaten Shinrone, they would have lost out to K-K under the head to head rule and been gone. As it was they recovered in the second half to draw, 0-18 each, and get through ahead of the losers.

Clara were also very grateful that Clodiagh Gaels rallied to draw as they could have lost out on scoring difference after suffering a thought provoking 3-19 to 1-16 defeat to Shinrone, who were already in the relegation play off and couldn't make the semi-finals. Shinrone were very worthy winners in Birr. They started brightly against the wind but trailed by 0-12 to 1-3 at half time. With Clara missing suspended players, Shinrone got on top in the second half and pulled away in the closing ten minutes for a very convincing win.

It sent Clara hurrying to the dressing room for news of the Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac-Killoughey result and they were very happy that it kept their season alive.

In the other game, Tullamore continued their very good form as they topped the group with a 1-20 to 0-16 win over Lusmagh.

It means that Tullamore will now play Clara in the semi-final while Lusmagh meet Clodiagh Gaels in the other one.  The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of Novemer 6-7 while Shinrone and Kilcormac-Killoughey meet in the relegation play off.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media