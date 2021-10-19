O'Connor Park in the running for major pitch award

O'CONNOR Park in Tullamore is in the frame for a prestigious pitch award. The county ground in Offaly is one of just five shortlisted for recognition as the best GAA pitch in Ireland, outside of Croke Park.

The other contenders are Semple Stadium in Thurles, Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork, Limerick's Gaelic Grounds and Kilkenny's Nowlan Park.

It is a great achievement for O'Connor Park to be shortlisted for this award and the ground was given an extensive examination recently by the expert judging panel.

The awards scheme is ran by the GAA, who examine all aspects of the pitch maintenance. The ground maintenance is overseen by head groundsman at O'Connor Park, Jim Kelly along with helpers and the quality of the O'Connor Park pitch has won widespread praise throughout the country.

The awards scheme is part of a wider initiative set up by the National Pitch Work Group to improve the standards of playing surfaces around the country and to share some of the expertise and experience used at Croke Park.