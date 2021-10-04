Five star Fletcher leads way for rampant Kilcormac-Killoughey

Kilcormac-Killoughey 7-11

Tullamore 1-5

KILCORMAC-Killoughey ruthlessly brushed a gallant Tullamore aside with captain Odhran Fletcher scoring a spectacular five goals to seal an emphatic victory in St Brendan’s Park on Sunday morning.

It was hard to believe that Tullamore had slightly shaded the opening quarter, as once Kilcormac-Killoughey stepped up a gear, they were in complete control.

After Odhran Fletcher scored his first goal at the end of the first quarter, KK had a strong platform to build on and they never looked back.

Fletcher had sealed a hat-trick before half-time and notched an impressive 3-3 in that first half alone.

When he added his fourth goal, two minutes into the second half, his side had an unassailable lead of 4-6 to 0-3 and really it was damage limitation from then on for Tullamore.

Tullamore began brightly and with Eoin Rouse and Dylan Dunne particularly prominent, they led by 0-2 to 0-1 after ten minutes, thanks to two converted frees from Pearse Judge, with Fletcher adding a point for KK. Tullamore went close on the 10 minute also when a shot from Diarmuid Power was batted down but Tullamore failed to connect the rebound and the chance went abegging.

Tullamore needed to make every chance count and shortly after that KK were in for their first goal when Kilmartin set up Fletcher for his first goal. KK were in front by 1-1 to 0-2 at the water-break despite Tullamore doing much of the running.

Fletcher completely dominated the second quarter as he shot a further two goals and points from play and frees to edge his side 3-3 to 0-2 in front with five minutes remaining in the half. Mcdara Mitchell then broke his monopoly on the scoring in the final minutes with two points, one from a free.

At the other end Pearse Judge added another free while Dylan Dunne saw a shot fly just wide, when a goal might have given Tullamore some hope.

Having missed a couple of frees and chances in that first half, KK were far more ruthless in the second half, as Fletcher added his fourth goal and then Jack Dunican added their fifth goal when he cleverly batted the ball to the net.

The game was certainly finished as a contest when Fletcher added his fifth goal, another fine finish to the corner after a strong run from him, 10 minutes into the second half to put his side in front by 6-8 to 0-3.

Tullamore rallied somewhat in the closing quarter with Dylan Dunne finishing to the net seven minutes from the end, and then substitute Hugh Kelly scored their first point from play.

Dylan Dunne converted a free for Tullamore while Tadgh Kelly almost added a second goal for Tullamore in the closing minutes but Aaron Screeney saved well.

In those final minutes, KK added their 7th goal, when Stephen Newton swept to the net, after Alex McCarthy who had moved into goals had made an initial save.

For KK, there were impressive performances all over the park, but Odhran Fletcher was the man-of-the-match by some distance. In defence, Jack O’Donoghue was outstanding and dealt with every high ball and cleared everything that Tullamore threw at them. Oisin Carroll was also impressive, and with all the KK defence on top, Sean Cleary also stood out.

Jack Dunican and and McDara Mitchell also performed impressively over the hour while Ruairi Kilmartin and substitutes Stephen Newton and Cody Kenny also did well. However, it was an overall team performance from KK as they dominated their opponents.

For Tullamore, Sean Finlay and Jason Donoghue did well in defence. Dylan Dunne was their best performer both in defence and when moved into the forwards. Pearse Judge and Eoin Rouse also had their moments while Robert Burns and Diarmuid Power were the liveliest of their forwards, with Hugh Kelly doing well to score when introduced.

Scorers:

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Odhran Fletcher 5- 8 (3 frees), Jack Dunican and Stephen Newton 1-0 each, Mcdara Mitchell 0-2 (1f), Cody Kenny 0-1

Tullamore: Dylan Dunne 1-1 (1f), Pearse Judge 0-3 (frees), Hugh Kelly 0-1.

The teams

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Aaron Screeney; Sean Cleary, Jack O’Donoghue, Cian Dillon; Joe Quinn, Oisin Carroll, Luke Gill; Fiachra Carroll, Jack Dunican; Oisin McKeown, Odhran Fletcher, Jack Mitchell; Liam Kilmartin, Ruairi Kilmartin, Macdara Mitchell. Subs used: Lochlan Fletcher, Diarmuid Molloy, Niall Fitzgerald, Cody Kenny, Harry McQuade, Rogan Stirrat, Stephen Newton, Darragh Gorman, Eoin Kavanagh, Jack Feighery, Sean Lynch, Cody Mahon, Michael Claffey.

Tullamore: Adam Martin; Alex McCarthy, Sean Finlay, Cian Lambe; Jason Donoghue, Dylan Dunne, Patrick Duffy; Pearse Judge, Eoin Rouse; Gleann Keavney, Tadgh Kelly, Robert Burns; Diarmuid Power, Dara Clarke, Brooklyn Mannion. Subs used: James Geraghty, Hugh Kelly, Oscar McMahon, Daniel Holton, Harrison Lynam, Oisin Moran.