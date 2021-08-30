Crunch win for Tullamore in local derby against Clodiagh Gaels

TULLAMORE recorded a very important win over a fancied Clodiagh Gaels side in the first round of the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior “B” Hurling Championship last weekend.

Tullamore came up with a very effective game plan, adapting a sweeper system to curb the influence of the Langton brothers, Liam and Conor and they were full value for their 1-12 to 0-10 win.

The Killeigh-Killurin outfit will be disappointed at the result and performance but with the six teams in the one group and the top four going into two semi-finals, they have ample time to recover. Both Tullamore and Clodiagh Gaels were beaten in semi-finals last year and will be expected to return to that stage again this year.

The other games went as expected. Clara had just enough in the tank to edge out Kilcormac-Killoughey by 2-10 to 0-11 while goals were the difference as Lusmagh got off to a bright start with a 3-20 to 0-20 win over newly promoted Shinrone.

The second round takes place on the weekend of September 11/12 and the fixtures are: Clodiagh Gaels v Shinrone, Kilcormac-Killoughey v Tullamore and Lusmagh v Clara.