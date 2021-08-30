Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Crunch win for Tullamore in local derby against Clodiagh Gaels

Crunch win for Tullamore in local derby against Clodiagh Gaels

Dwayne Dunne, Clodiagh Gaels and Timmy Molloy, Tullamore in action last year.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

TULLAMORE recorded a very important win over a fancied Clodiagh Gaels side in the first round of the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior “B” Hurling Championship last weekend.

Tullamore came up with a very effective game plan, adapting a sweeper system to curb the influence of the Langton brothers, Liam and Conor and they were full value for their 1-12 to 0-10 win.

The Killeigh-Killurin outfit will be disappointed at the result and performance but with the six teams in the one group and the top four going into two semi-finals, they have ample time to recover. Both Tullamore and Clodiagh Gaels were beaten in semi-finals last year and will be expected to return to that stage again this year.

The other games went as expected. Clara had just enough in the tank to edge out Kilcormac-Killoughey by 2-10 to 0-11 while goals were the difference as Lusmagh got off to a bright start with a 3-20 to 0-20 win over newly promoted Shinrone.

The second round takes place on the weekend of September 11/12 and the fixtures are: Clodiagh Gaels v Shinrone, Kilcormac-Killoughey v Tullamore and Lusmagh v Clara.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media