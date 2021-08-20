'Big ball' back in Birr this weekend after almost 50 years

A piece of history will be created in Birr on Saturday afternoon as St Brendan's Park hosts its first Offaly Senior Football Championship tie since Ferbane and St Rynagh's clashed there way back in 1972, Birr GAA has said.
Tomorrow sees St Brendan's Park welcome Cappincur and Ferbane at 3pm while Tullamore meet Shamrocks at 6pm.
Birr is renowned in Offaly as the home of hurling in the county with many famous games taking place at St Brendan's Park over the years.
The town and club itself has also produced a long line of intercounty hurlers, particularly through the glory years of the 1990s.
Birr GAA is looking forward to a novel day on Saturday as the big ball makes its long-awaited return.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.