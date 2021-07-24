Impressive Kinnitty lead from pillar to post

Kinnitty 2-15

Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-9



Kinnitty were crowned 2020 Junior hurling champions in Birr on Saturday evening after recording a comprehensive 12-point win over Kilcormac/Killoughey in the final. They led from pillar to post as they enjoyed victory, guaranteeing them Intermediate hurling for the coming year.

It was a hot evening in Birr, and the temperature on the field was just as high, with both teams looking to impose themselves on the game.

The opening exchanges were point for point and Kinnitty registered the first score of the day courtesy of Seanie Carroll, a late addition into the team. However, Kilcormac/Killoughey responded almost immediately through Kevin Coyne. Two frees from Jack Corboy, put the Kinnitty men back in front but their lead was short lived as Alan Spain and a long-distance Mark Leonard free levelled the game inside the opening 10 minutes.

A further free from Corboy and an excellent point from Danny Flanagan after he turned over a misplaced short puckout gave the Kinnitty men a two-point advantage at the first water break.

Kinnitty took control of the game and should have been much further in front, only for several wayward shots, registering nine first half wides alone. Despite the high wide count, they did keep the scoreboard ticking and points from Mark Robinson, Corboy and a James Coughlan free gave them a six-point lead at the half time break.

Kilcormac/Killoughey started the better of the sides as they looked to eat away at the six-point deficit. Sean Buckley started the comeback with two points, one from play and one from a free, and a further point from Rory Gleeson made it a three-point game.

However, Kinnitty rallied and three points from Corboy restored their lead but Kilcormac Killoughey stayed plugging away and when Brian Moore fired over from a very tight angle, they had a lifeline when the gap was reduced to just four points with under 10 minutes to play.

Any hopes of a comeback were all but ended six minutes from time when Aaron Browne raced through on goal and fired low past Seamus McDonald to all but end the game as a contest.

Matthew McRedmond put the icing on the cake in injury time when he fired past McDonald again. McDonald had pulled off a superb save from Adam Carroll, but McRedmond was quickest to pounce on the rebound and pulled along the ground to guarantee victory.

There was action up the other end as Kilcormac Killoughey looked for a consolation goal, but it was not to be as Kinnitty held on for a comprehensive victory, ensuring they will play Intermediate hurling in 2021.



SCORERS:



Kinnitty: Jack Corboy 0-10 (0-7f), Aaron Browne, Matthew McRedmond 1-0 each, Mark Robinson, Seanie Carroll 0-2 each, Danny Flanagan 0-1.

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Sean Buckley 0-3 (0-2f), Alan Spain (0-2), Kevin Coyne, Dan Mahon, Rory Gleeson, Mark Leonard (F), Brian Moore all 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Kinnitty: Niall Corrigan; Johnny Rigney, Shane Corrigan, Mark Delaney; Seanie Caroll, Liam Bergin, James Coughlan; Shane Ryan, Danny Flanagan; Matthew McRedmond, Peadar Robinson; Mark Robinson; Adam Carroll, Aaron Browne, Jack Corboy. SUBS: Niall Grimes for Adam Carroll (63)

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Seamus McDonald; John Kenna, Chris Guinan, Tadhg Donoghue; Joe Dunican, Mark Leonard, Sean Kilmartin; Alan Spain, Ciaran Moore; Roger Deegan, Kevin Coyne, Joey Lynch; Sean Buckley, Aidan Bracken, Rory Gleeson. SUBS: Trevor Fletcher for Joey Lynch (28), Brian Moore for Alan Spain inj (H/T), Joe Burke for Aidan Bracken (54) Jimmy Kavanagh for Roger Deegan (26). Oisin Keating for Kevin Coyne (30)

Referee: David McLoughlin (Shinrone)