Offaly drawn in tough group in All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Offaly now know their group for the All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Kevin Corrigan

OFFALY have been drawn in a tough ground in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship. Offaly have been placed in group 1 alongside Tipperary, Wexford and Limerick.

Susan Earner's side will be hoping to challenge strongly for a knockout place. They were beaten by Tipperary in the Division 1 League quarter-final a couple of weeks ago – Tipperary were pipped by Kilkenny in a high scoring semi-final last weekend.

The 12 counties have been draw in three groups of four. Two of the group winners will go straight into the semi-finals while the other group winner and the three runners-up will meet in two quarter-finals. A draw will determine which of the two group winners goes into the semi-finals.

The championships will start in July.


All-Ireland Senior Championship Draw:

 

Group 1

Tipperary, Wexford, Limerick, Offaly

Group 2

Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Down

Group 3

Galway, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Clare

 

 

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Draw

Group 1

Meath, Dublin, Galway, Carlow

Group 2

Antrim, Kildare, Kilkenny, Cork

Group 3

Laois, Kerry, Derry, Tipperary

 

 

All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship draw:

Group 1

Armagh, Waterford, Wexford

Group 2

Roscommon, Clare, Kildare

Group 3

Cavan, Antrim, Down, Limerick

Details of confirmed fixtures, venues and times will be issued out in due course.

