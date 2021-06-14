Offaly drawn in tough group in All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Offaly now know their group for the All-Ireland senior camogie championship
OFFALY have been drawn in a tough ground in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship. Offaly have been placed in group 1 alongside Tipperary, Wexford and Limerick.
Susan Earner's side will be hoping to challenge strongly for a knockout place. They were beaten by Tipperary in the Division 1 League quarter-final a couple of weeks ago – Tipperary were pipped by Kilkenny in a high scoring semi-final last weekend.
The 12 counties have been draw in three groups of four. Two of the group winners will go straight into the semi-finals while the other group winner and the three runners-up will meet in two quarter-finals. A draw will determine which of the two group winners goes into the semi-finals.
The championships will start in July.
All-Ireland Senior Championship Draw:
Group 1
Tipperary, Wexford, Limerick, Offaly
Group 2
Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Down
Group 3
Galway, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Clare
All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Draw
Group 1
Meath, Dublin, Galway, Carlow
Group 2
Antrim, Kildare, Kilkenny, Cork
Group 3
Laois, Kerry, Derry, Tipperary
All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship draw:
Group 1
Armagh, Waterford, Wexford
Group 2
Roscommon, Clare, Kildare
Group 3
Cavan, Antrim, Down, Limerick
Details of confirmed fixtures, venues and times will be issued out in due course.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.