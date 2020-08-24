Strong second half puts Edenderry back on the right road

Edenderry 2-16

Shamrocks 0-11

EDENDERRY kept their Championship hopes alive following a 2-16 to 0-11-point win over Shamrocks this evening in Geashill. Former Offaly footballer Seán Doyle helped himself to 1-05 as they comfortably saw off the Shamrocks challenge.

Edenderry never really looked like losing and led 1-08 to 0-08 at half time following a Lee Pearson goal just before the half time break. Despite only being 3 points down at half time, Shamrocks never recovered.

Edenderry’s dominance began to show as they outscored their opponents by 1-05 to 0-2 in the first 15 minutes of the 2nd half with the goal coming courtesy of Doyle. Jordan Hayes, Ciaran Farrell and a wonder score from Cian Farrell with the outside of his left put the game out of reach for Shamrocks.

The result sets up a grande finale in the group with Ferbane beating Bracknagh in the other game tonight. Shamrocks will need a win and an Edenderry loss to put them through, while Edenderry will need a win and a Shamrocks loss to progress.

SCORERS

Edenderry: Sean Doyle 1-5, Lee Pearson 1-0, Cian Farrell 0-3 (0-1f), Jordan Hayes, 0-3, David Brady, Ciaran Farrell, Mark Abbot, Alex Kenny, Ciaran Breen all 0-1 each.

Shamrocks: Nigel Dunne (0-4) (0-1f), Paddy Dunican 0-4 (0-1f), Alan Heffernan (0-2), Andrew Delaney (0-1)

THE TEAMS

Edenderry: Shane Cummins, Eoin Dunne, Adam Mahon, Brian Nolan, Lee Pearson, Stephen Guing, Rory Egan, David Maloney, Jack Brady, Mark Abbot, Jordan Hayes, David Brady, Cian Farrell, Ciaran Farrell, Sean Doyle. Subs: Ciaran Breen for Jack Brady (24 mins), Alex Kenny for Stephen Guing (47 mins), Keith McGuinness for Ciaran Farrell (54 mins).

Shamrocks: Sean O’Toole, Kieran Dolan, Jack McNamara, Gary Hutchinson, Shane O’Toole Greene, Dan Heffernan, Alan Heffernan, Paddy Dunican, Andrew Delaney, Padraig Cantwell, David O’Toole Greene, James Coughlan, Jack Bryant, Nigel Dunne, Adam Keyes. Subs: Luke Molloy for James Coughlan (24 mins), Dara Daly for Jack McNamara (57 mins)