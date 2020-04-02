All the Offaly GAA club player transfers approved before Covid-19 hit

Club transfers are always a hot topic in Offaly GAA and although the GAA has come to a shuddering halt at the moment, there were a number of transfers approved before the GAA world went into lockdown.

The following is a full list of transfers that were approved by Offaly GAA before the coronavirus hit.

James Hayes – Birr to Drumcullen

Paul Cummins – Clonmore Harps to Edenderry

Oisin O’Grady – Ballyfore to Edenderry

Brendan McSweeney – Belmont to Tullamore

Stephen Guilfoyle – Carrig and Riverstown to Daingean

Jonathan Moore – Clonmore Harps to Rhode

Ron Fitzell – Rhode to Clonmore Harps

Patrick Kelly – St Rynagh’s hurling to Crinkle

Conor Egan – Birr to Drumcullen

Richard Donnelly – Birr to Seir Kieran

Martin Noonan – Ballinagar to Clodiagh Gaels

Joseph Ryan – Crinkle to Birr

Barry Smith – Crinkle to Birr

Richard Brereton – Crinkle to Birr

Jake Heather – Crinkle to Birr

Thomas Spain - Erin Rovers to Kilcormac/Killoughey

Danny Spain – Erin Rovers to Kilcormac/Killoughey

Niall Leavy – Kilcormac/Killoughey to Clara

Gary Gorman – Edenderry to Ballyfore

Stuart Quinn – Edenderry to Ballyfore

Conor Duffy – Daingean to Walsh Island

William Commins – Kilcormac/Killoughey to Ferbane

Ross Healion – Shamrocks to Clonmore Harps

Inter-County Transfers

Aidan Keenaghan – Ferbane to Ballyfin (Laois)

Stephen Molloy – Kinnitty to Passage (Waterford)

Sean Milner – Shannonbridge to Setanta (San Diego)

Niall Lynch – Clodiagh Gaels to Vancouver Eire Og

Jack McNamara – Shamrocks to Vancouver Eire Og

Johnny O’Toole-Greene – Shamrocks to Vancouver Eire Og

Joseph Murphy – Kinnitty to Kilruane McDonaghs (Tipperary)

Ruairi Allen – Gracefield to Cormac McAnallens (Australia)

Daragh Corboy – Crinkle to Molly Malones (Australia)

Thomas Doyle – Gracefield to Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels (Cork)

Mark Dunning – Tubber to Padraig Pearses (Australia)

Dermot Martin – Tullamore to Padraig Pearses (Australia)

Anthony Buckley – Erin Rovers to Caltra (Galway)

Alan Hannon – Rhode to Young Irelands (America)

Joe Kinahan – Tubber to St Pat’s (Canada)

Brian Daly – Tubber to St Pat’s (Canada)

Con Moylan – Shinrone to Ballygalget (Down)

Callaghan Aherne – St Catherine’s (Cork) to Shamrocks

John Ryan – Midleton (Cork) to Kinnitty

Ross Swords - O’Donova Rossa (New York) to St Brigid’s

Padraig Corcoran – Athenry (Galway) to Lusmagh

Patrick Madden – Corofin (Galway) to Tullamore