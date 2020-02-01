Offaly team announced for crucial league clash with Kerry
The Offaly team for Sunday's crucial Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Derry on Sunday has been announced.
Offaly travel to Tralee to face the Kingdom with the game throwing in at 2pm.
Offaly opened their campaign with a narrow two point win over Meath while Kerry had a comfortable win over Mayo.
The Offaly team in full
James Dempsey
Michael Cleary, Damien Egan, Andy Flynn
David King, Ben Conneely, Dan Doughan
Cillian Kiley, Shane Kinsella
Thomas Geraghty, Peter Geraghty, Oisin Kelly
Sean Cleary, Liam Langton, Eoghan Cahill
