Offaly team announced for crucial league clash with Kerry

The Offaly team for Sunday's crucial Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Derry on Sunday has been announced.

Offaly travel to Tralee to face the Kingdom with the game throwing in at 2pm.

Offaly opened their campaign with a narrow two point win over Meath while Kerry had a comfortable win over Mayo.

The Offaly team in full

James Dempsey

Michael Cleary, Damien Egan, Andy Flynn

David King, Ben Conneely, Dan Doughan

Cillian Kiley, Shane Kinsella

Thomas Geraghty, Peter Geraghty, Oisin Kelly

Sean Cleary, Liam Langton, Eoghan Cahill