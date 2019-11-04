This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 4-13)

Tuesday, November 5

Tullamore v Clara 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Championship 1/4 Final E.T. TBP Tubber Noel Cooney

Saturday, November 9

Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v St Rynagh's 12:00 Under 15 Hurling League Division 2 FINAL E.T. TBP Moystown Declan Cooke

Sunday, November 10

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Clara/Tullamore 11:30 Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Semi-Final E.T. TBP Ballinamere Sean Michael Maher

St Brendan's v Shamrocks 12:00 Molloy Environmental U20 Hurling Championship Semi-final E.T. TBP Pairc Naomh Raghnach Noel Flynn

Ballinamere v Belmont 14:00 Molloy Environmental U20 Hurling Championship Semi-final E.T. TBP Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Adam Kinahan

Wednesday, November 13

Clara v Edenderry 19:30 Minor Football League Division 3 FINAL E.T. TBP Croghan Eamon O Connor

NOTE:

If a game in a knock-out Club Competition at underage, up to and including Minor, ends in a draw, two periods of Extra Time of ten minutes each shall be played.

Exception - Extra time is not mandatory in the first game of County Minor Championship Finals.

Where there is a similarity in jersey colours both teams must change jerseys as per Official Guide.

All clubs please note regulation 16 must be complied with in all league and Championship matches

As per official guide Helmets and Gum Shields are compulsory

Please note if first-named grounds are unplayable – fixtures must be played in opposition’s grounds