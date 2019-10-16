Offaly Cumann na mBunscoil final fixtures confirmed
Offaly Cumann na mBunscoil final fixtures confirmed
The autumn finals of the Offaly Cumann na mBunscoil competitions take place next week in Rath and O'Connor Park.
Offaly's stars of the future will battle it out in the name of their schools.
FIXTURES:
Monday, October 21 in Rath (Please note change of venue)
12:45 - Boys Group G Final - Rath vs High St
2.00 - Girls Group D Final - Clonlisk v Cloghan
3.15 - Boys Group F Final - St. Rynaghs v Birr
4.30 - Boys Group H Final - Ballyboy v Clareen or Coolderry
Tuesday, October 22 in O'Connor Park, Tullamore
10.00 - Boys Group E Final - Pullough v Clonmacnoise
11.15 - Boys Group D Final - Ballybryan v Bracknagh
12.30 - Boys Group C Final - Daingean v Croghan
1.45 - Boys A Sheild Final - Ballinamere v Edenderry Boys
3.00 - Boys B Final - Mucklagh v Clara
4.15 - Boys A Final - Scoil Eóin Phóil v Killeigh
Wednesday, October 23 in O'Connor Park, Tullamore (Please note some time changes)
10.00 - Boys Group I Final - Coolanarney v Rashina
11.15 - Girls Group F Final - Caelscoil Eiscir Riada v Scoil Mhuire Tullamore
12.30 - Girls Group E Final - Bracknagh v Daingean
1.45 - Girls Group B Final - Rahan v Ballinamere
3.00 - Girls Group A Final - Clara v St. Mary's Edenderry
4.15 - Girls Group C Final - Tubber v Clonbullogue
Best of luck to all teams involved in finals.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on