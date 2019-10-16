Offaly Cumann na mBunscoil final fixtures confirmed

The autumn finals of the Offaly Cumann na mBunscoil competitions take place next week in Rath and O'Connor Park.

Offaly's stars of the future will battle it out in the name of their schools.

FIXTURES:

Monday, October 21 in Rath (Please note change of venue)

12:45 - Boys Group G Final - Rath vs High St

2.00 - Girls Group D Final - Clonlisk v Cloghan

3.15 - Boys Group F Final - St. Rynaghs v Birr

4.30 - Boys Group H Final - Ballyboy v Clareen or Coolderry

Tuesday, October 22 in O'Connor Park, Tullamore

10.00 - Boys Group E Final - Pullough v Clonmacnoise

11.15 - Boys Group D Final - Ballybryan v Bracknagh

12.30 - Boys Group C Final - Daingean v Croghan

1.45 - Boys A Sheild Final - Ballinamere v Edenderry Boys

3.00 - Boys B Final - Mucklagh v Clara

4.15 - Boys A Final - Scoil Eóin Phóil v Killeigh

Wednesday, October 23 in O'Connor Park, Tullamore (Please note some time changes)

10.00 - Boys Group I Final - Coolanarney v Rashina

11.15 - Girls Group F Final - Caelscoil Eiscir Riada v Scoil Mhuire Tullamore

12.30 - Girls Group E Final - Bracknagh v Daingean

1.45 - Girls Group B Final - Rahan v Ballinamere

3.00 - Girls Group A Final - Clara v St. Mary's Edenderry

4.15 - Girls Group C Final - Tubber v Clonbullogue

Best of luck to all teams involved in finals.