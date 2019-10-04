This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (October 4-6)

Friday, October 4

Edenderry v Na Fianna 18:45 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield 'A' Semi-Final Geashill Bill Glennon

Saturday, October 5

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig Riverstown 13:00 Molloy Enviromental Junior B Hurling Championship FINAL Kinnitty Richie Fitzsimons

St Rynagh's v Belmont 16:00 Molloy Environmental Senior A Hurling Championship Semi-final Birr Shane Guinan

St Rynagh's v Clara 14:15 Molloy Environmental Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final Birr David McLoughlin

Coolderry v Shinrone 12:00 Bridge House Hotel Minor Hurling Championship Shield Semi- Final Coolderry Ger Connors

Clara v Ferbane/Belmont 12:00 Bridge House Hotel Minor Hurling Championship Semi-final Crinkle Declan Ward

St Rynagh's v Clara 12:00 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 'A' Semi- Final Doon Noel Cooney

Tullamore v St Vincent's 12:00 Bridge House Hotel U 13 football championship 'B' Semi- Final Ballinagar Martin Carty

St Broughan's v Ferbane/Belmont 12:00 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield 'A' Semi-Final Gracefield John Longworth

Sunday, October 6

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Birr 16:00 Molloy Environmental Senior A Hurling Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Brian Gavin

Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig Riverstown 14:30 Molloy Environmental Senior B Hurling Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Kieran Dooley

Seir Kieran v Lusmagh 13:30 Molloy Environmental Senior B Hurling Championship Semi-final Rath Declan Cooke

Seir Kieran v Coolderry 12:00 Molloy Environmental Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final Rath Adam Kinahan

Kilcormac-Killoughey v CRC Gaels 12:00 bridge house hotel minor hurling championship A Semi-final Mucklagh Noel Cooney

Birr v Tullamore 13:30 bridge house hotel minor hurling championship A Semi-final tbc Ciaran Groome

Na Fianna Minor Club v St Rynagh's 11:00 Bridge House Hotel Minor Hurling Championship Semi-final Kinnitty Martin Walsh

Shamrocks v St Manchans 12:00 Bridge House Hotel Under 13 football championship 'B' Semi- Final Clara Noel Kelly

Rhode Og v Kilcormac-Killoughey 18:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 'A' Semi- Final Geashill Fintan Pierce