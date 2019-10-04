This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (October 4-6)
This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (October 4-6)
Friday, October 4
Edenderry v Na Fianna 18:45 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield 'A' Semi-Final Geashill Bill Glennon
Saturday, October 5
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig Riverstown 13:00 Molloy Enviromental Junior B Hurling Championship FINAL Kinnitty Richie Fitzsimons
St Rynagh's v Belmont 16:00 Molloy Environmental Senior A Hurling Championship Semi-final Birr Shane Guinan
St Rynagh's v Clara 14:15 Molloy Environmental Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final Birr David McLoughlin
Coolderry v Shinrone 12:00 Bridge House Hotel Minor Hurling Championship Shield Semi- Final Coolderry Ger Connors
Clara v Ferbane/Belmont 12:00 Bridge House Hotel Minor Hurling Championship Semi-final Crinkle Declan Ward
St Rynagh's v Clara 12:00 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 'A' Semi- Final Doon Noel Cooney
Tullamore v St Vincent's 12:00 Bridge House Hotel U 13 football championship 'B' Semi- Final Ballinagar Martin Carty
St Broughan's v Ferbane/Belmont 12:00 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield 'A' Semi-Final Gracefield John Longworth
Sunday, October 6
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Birr 16:00 Molloy Environmental Senior A Hurling Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Brian Gavin
Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig Riverstown 14:30 Molloy Environmental Senior B Hurling Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Kieran Dooley
Seir Kieran v Lusmagh 13:30 Molloy Environmental Senior B Hurling Championship Semi-final Rath Declan Cooke
Seir Kieran v Coolderry 12:00 Molloy Environmental Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final Rath Adam Kinahan
Kilcormac-Killoughey v CRC Gaels 12:00 bridge house hotel minor hurling championship A Semi-final Mucklagh Noel Cooney
Birr v Tullamore 13:30 bridge house hotel minor hurling championship A Semi-final tbc Ciaran Groome
Na Fianna Minor Club v St Rynagh's 11:00 Bridge House Hotel Minor Hurling Championship Semi-final Kinnitty Martin Walsh
Shamrocks v St Manchans 12:00 Bridge House Hotel Under 13 football championship 'B' Semi- Final Clara Noel Kelly
Rhode Og v Kilcormac-Killoughey 18:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 'A' Semi- Final Geashill Fintan Pierce
