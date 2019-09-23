This week's Offaly GAA club fixtures (September 23-29)
This week's Offaly GAA club fixtures (September 23-29)
Tuesday, September 24
Clara v St Broughan's 19:30 Bridge House Hotel Minor football 1/4 Final A Geashill Noel Cooney
St Vincent's v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 Bridge House Hotel Minor football 1/4 Final A Croghan Pat Gallagher
Shamrocks v Na Fianna 19:30 Bridge House Hotel Minor football 1/4 Final B O Brien Park John Longworth
Wednesday, September 25
St Rynagh's v St Broughan's 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A Tubber Martin Walsh
Rhode Og v Edenderry 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A Gracefield Eamon O Connor
Clara v Ferbane/Belmont 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A Doon Sean Maher
Na Fianna v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A O Brien Park Noel Cooney
Gracefield v Tullamore 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final B Walsh Island Martin Carty
Ballinamere/Durrow v St Manchans 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final B Clara Robert Dunne
Friday, September 27
Bracknagh v Clodiagh Gaels 20:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Championship Final Replay Geashill Noel Cooney
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shannonbridge 20:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Semi-final Tubber Ciaran Groome
Saturday, September 28
Minor A and B Football Semi-finals time and venues TBD
Bracknagh v Tubber 15:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (B) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Noel Cooney
Edenderry v Ferbane 16:30 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (A) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Martin Carty
Sunday, September 29
Minor A and B Football Semi-finals time and venues TBD
Gracefield v Shamrocks 10:45 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Shield 'B' Final Faithful Fields John Longworth
Kinnitty/Lusmagh v Coolderry 11:00 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Competition 'B' Final Faithful Fields Declan Ward
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Clara 12:15 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Shield 'A' Final Faithful Fields John Heffernan
Kilcormac-Killoughey v SBK 12:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship 'A' final Faithful Fields Sean Maher
St Rynagh's v Clonbullogue 12:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Semi-final Mucklagh Fergal Smyth
Durrow v Beal Atha Chomair 13:30 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (B) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Chris Dwyer
Rhode v Clara 15:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (A) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Eamon O Connor
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on