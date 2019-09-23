This week's Offaly GAA club fixtures (September 23-29)

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

This week's Offaly GAA club fixtures (September 23-29)

This week's Offaly GAA club fixtures (September 23-29)

Tuesday, September 24

Clara v St Broughan's 19:30 Bridge House Hotel Minor football 1/4 Final A Geashill Noel Cooney

St Vincent's v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 Bridge House Hotel Minor football 1/4 Final A Croghan Pat Gallagher

Shamrocks v Na Fianna 19:30 Bridge House Hotel Minor football 1/4 Final B O Brien Park John Longworth

Wednesday, September 25

St Rynagh's v St Broughan's 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A Tubber Martin Walsh

Rhode Og v Edenderry 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A Gracefield Eamon O Connor

Clara v Ferbane/Belmont 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A Doon Sean Maher

Na Fianna v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final A O Brien Park Noel Cooney

Gracefield v Tullamore 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final B Walsh Island Martin Carty

Ballinamere/Durrow v St Manchans 19:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship 1/4 Final B Clara Robert Dunne

Friday, September 27

Bracknagh v Clodiagh Gaels 20:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Championship Final Replay Geashill Noel Cooney

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shannonbridge 20:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Semi-final Tubber Ciaran Groome

Saturday, September 28

Minor A and B Football Semi-finals time and venues TBD

Bracknagh v Tubber 15:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (B) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Noel Cooney

Edenderry v Ferbane 16:30 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (A) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Martin Carty

Sunday, September 29

Minor A and B Football Semi-finals time and venues TBD

Gracefield v Shamrocks 10:45 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Shield 'B' Final Faithful Fields John Longworth

Kinnitty/Lusmagh v Coolderry 11:00 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Competition 'B' Final Faithful Fields Declan Ward

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Clara 12:15 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Shield 'A' Final Faithful Fields John Heffernan

Kilcormac-Killoughey v SBK 12:30 Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship 'A' final Faithful Fields Sean Maher

St Rynagh's v Clonbullogue 12:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Semi-final Mucklagh Fergal Smyth

Durrow v Beal Atha Chomair 13:30 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (B) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Chris Dwyer

Rhode v Clara 15:00 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior (A) Football Championship Semi-final Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Eamon O Connor