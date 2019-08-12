Offaly Camogie Report (August 12)

As the final two rounds of the HQPhysio.com senior championship approaches, the competition has thrown up some very exciting games. Current champions St.Rynaghs continue their unbeaten run in the championship defeating last years finalists Shinrone 2-15 to 0-11. This means St.Rynagh look very likely to book their semi-final spot and finish the group stages as top of the group.

Shinrone currently sit second in the table and face league champions in Birr in their next round. Shinrone are missing their captain Christine Cleary due to an injury picked up in their opening round win over St.Cillians.

Birr also have six points to their name and this game will decide positions later down the line for semi-final spots having defeated Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Tullamore last week. St.Cillians bounced back from their opening round defeat against Shinrone to defeat Birr and Lusmagh/Drumcullen and also have six points to their name which means as usual, it will come down to the wire for teams to book their semi-final spot.

The final two positions in the table see Lusmagh/Drumcullen sit in fifth position while Tullamore are bottom of the group. These sides play each other on Friday night. The bottom two senior teams, after the group phase, play a play-off for last place. The last placed senior team plays a promotion/relegation play-off match against the Junior winners.



Results of Round Three: St. Rynagh’s 2-15 v Shinrone 0-11, Lusmagh Drumcullen 1-9 v St. Cillian’s 4-13, Birr 2-15 v Tullamore 1-7



Fixtures Round Four: Friday 16th Birr v Shinrone in St Brendan’s Park, Birr @7p.m. Referee: Kieran Pat Kelly. Tullamore v Lusmagh Drumcullen in a O'Brien Park at 7pm. Referee: TBC. Saturday 17th: St Cillians v St Rynaghs in Carrig GAA grounds @7p.m. Referee: Kieran Dooley.



Juniors

In the junior championship, St.Sinchills were undefeated in the group stages and have booked a semi-final spot against Kinnitty fixed for August 25th. Kilcormac/Killoughey will face Naomh Brid in their semi-final also fixed for August 25th. Based on the championship restructure, this means the winner of the junior Offaly championship can progress into the Leinster junior club competition. The Offaly champions will face the Carlow junior champions on September 29th.