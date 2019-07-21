Offaly football championship results from the weekend
Senior (A) Football Championship Round 1
Cappincur 0-7 2-11 Tullamore
Gracefield 1-14 2-14 Shamrocks
Clara 1-13 0-11 Ferbane
Rhode 0-11 0-13 Edenderry
Senior (B) Football Championship Round 1
Ballycumber 0-9 2-8 Erin Rovers
Durrow 0-20 1-6 Tubber
Raheen 0-6 0-16 Bracknagh
Ferbane 4-11 1-12 Walsh Island
Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
St. Brigid's 2-6 1-11 St Rynagh's
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-9 1-11 Ballycommon
Tullamore 0-7 2-14 Clodiagh Gaels
Shannonbridge 0-10 0-10 Clonbullogue
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 5
Ballinagar 0-9 0-12 Rhode
Edenderry 3-8 1-6 Kilclonfert
Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 5
Clonmore Harps 3-7 0-12 Ballyfore
