Offaly Camogie Notes (July 8)

Offaly U16s

The Offaly U16 panel continue their dominance in the U16B All-Ireland championship as they defeated Down on a scoreline of Offaly 9-8, Down 0-06. Offaly now sit top of group one with a score difference of +49 while second place Limerick also on 6points have +41 points difference. The Offaly U16 panel will travel to Carlow this Sunday to take on Carlow in round three of the competition at 2:30pm in Netwatch Training Centre-Fenagh. Last year, the U16s reached the All-Ireland semi-final but were defeated by a strong Antrim side in the semi-final.

Fixtures

Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Championship Group 2 Wicklow vs Offaly, details TBC. HQPhysio.com Senior Championship Sat/Sun 27/28th July, R2 (TBC by fixtures secretary) St. Cillian’s v Birr, St. Rynagh’s v Lusmagh-Drumcullen (Double header with junior B), Shinrone v Tullamore. HQPhysio.com Junior A Championship Sat/Sun 27/28th July, R2 St. Sinchill’s v Kilcormac Killoughey,

Kinnitty v Naomh Brid. HQPhysio.com Junior B Championship Sat/Sun 27/28th July, R2 (TBC by fixtures secretary) St. Rynagh’s v Lusmagh-Drumcullen (double header with Senior (senior one first). 17 League: Wed 17th JulyR2: Lus-Drum v Shinrone

Kinnitty-St. Sinchill’s v St. Cillian’s, Kil Killoughey v Tullamore, Naomh Brid v St. Rynagh’s. Liberty Insurance Senior Championship Group 1: 2:30pm Offaly - vs - Wexford, St.Brendan's Park Birr.