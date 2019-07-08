Offaly v Limerick yet to be re-fixed after illness forces postponement

Due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis at the last round of the camogie championship at a double-header fixture at the Croagh ground in Limerick, involving Limerick, Kerry and Wexford, the Camogie Association made the decision due to player welfare to postpone all fixtures involving these sides in the championship last weekend.

Limerick City and County Council stated last Tuesday it was investigating reports of what it described as – possible issues – with a private water supply at Croagh Kilfinny GAA.

The decision has been taken in order to give the affected players an opportunity to fully recover before their next games on the weekend of 13/14 July.

As a result, senior clashes between Galway and Limerick and Offaly and Wexford didn't take place. The latter fixture, however, has been refixed for Saturday 13 July in Birr. The other postponed games are Offaly v Limerick and Kerry v Wicklow in the Premier Junior section.

A statement from the Camogie Association read: "The Camogie Association have been liaising with the counties involved to ensure that they are fully informed of the situation and provided with any necessary advice and assistance."

"The HSE's Public Health and Environmental Health Departments and Limerick City and County Council are investigating the matter and is requesting that any player who has been ill following the matches and has not already been in contact with the HSE to make contact with their Local Department of Public Health."

The games have been refixed as Liberty Insurance Senior Championship Group 1: 2:30pm Offaly - vs - Wexford, St.Brendan's Park Birr. Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Championship Group 2: Offaly vs Limerick has been postponed awaiting a re-fixture.