Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (June 11)

St Manchan Gaels Table Quiz and BBQ

A Table Quiz and Bar B Q will be held in Ballycumber Community Centre on Saturday next 15th June at 6pm to raise funds to help with the cost involved with St Manchan Gaels under 14 footballers trip to Feile Peile na nOg in Sligo at the end of June. We encourage everyone to come along and support this family-friendly and fun fundraiser. Tables cost 40 euros.

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

The half time score of 1—2 each tells a lot about the accuracy of both teams (Ballycumber & Tubber) and though the scoring rate improved in the second half this was a poor game of football. Ballycumber started with points from Nigel Grennan and Joe Lowry. Tubber opened their account with a point from play and took the lead with a goal. A Ballycumber passing movement saw Karl Daly give a perfect pass to put Gary Larkin through on goal and he drove the ball to the net. The home side got their second point from play to leave the sides level at the break.

Tubber scored a point soon after the restart, but Cormac Quinn from a free and a point from play by Gary Larkin restored Ballycumber lead. The lead was soon wiped out with a Tubber point from a free. An Adrian Kelly point gave the lead back to Ballycumber. The lead was soon wiped out by a deflected goal for the home side. Joe Lowry pointed a free to which Tubber responded with a similar score. Cormac Quinn who had seen a good shot flash outside the post earlier got the radar corrected with a shot to the corner of the net. Tubber replied with two points and finished stronger with three more points to one in reply from Cormac.

Ballycumber will play Bracknagh next weekend in Ballycumber.

Team: Leo Guinan, Alan Flanagan, Michael Egan, Kenneth Delaney, John Egan, Karl Daly, Ethan Keena, Tom Corcoran, Luke Gavin Mangan, Marcus Keena, Cormac Quinn, Shaun Creevy, Gary Larkin, Nigel Grennan, Joe Lowry, Adrian Kelly, John Corcoran, Fergal Daly, Kevin Kelly.

Donal Lynam

Ballycumber GAA Club offer our sincere sympathy to Aoife, Enda and Donal and the extended Lynam and Coffey families on the death of Donal Lynam. Donal bore his illness with great strength and good humour. The esteem in which Donal and his family are held was reflected in the large number of people who visited his home and attended his funeral.

Go Games

Training for all Under 7, 9 and 11 continues in Tubber pitch on Tuesday evening from 6.45 to 7.45 and continues every Tuesday in June. New players always welcome.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 8,10,12,30. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewarts on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of 17,600 euros. Play lotto online at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League

Ballycumber gained two more league points with a comprehensive victory over Ballyfore at home on Monday evening. Five points by Mel Guinan with three by Conrad Casey and one each by Fergal Daly, Colin Daly, David Ayres and Shaun Creevy and a goal by Andrew Grennan accounted for the first half tally of 1—12. They also scored 1—12 in the second half with three points from Mel and Conrad and two from Shaun, while Colin Daly, John Corcoran and Marcus Egan added one each with the goal from Ben Odd. Ballyfore never gave up and were rewarded with two goals and three points near the end of the game.

Team: Peter Flynn, Kenneth Delaney, Michael Egan, Marcus Egan, Jamie Cornally, Ronan Faherty, David Ayres, John Corcoran, Shaun Creevy, Conrad Casey, Fergal Daly, Andrew Grennan, Mel Guinan, Colin Daly, Kevin Kelly, Ben Odd, Paddy Molloy.

Ballycumber Dance Classes

Learn how to Jive, Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line dance. Dance Classes every Monday night from 8pm in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners class 8-9, Improvers from 9-10 and dancing for all from 10-11pm. Great exercise and good fun, no partners required.

Offaly

Well done to Offaly senior footballers who had a good victory over London on Saturday and best of luck in the next round against Sligo.