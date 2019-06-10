Kilcormac-Killoughey Camogie Notes (June 10)

Feile

The eagerly anticipated Féile weekend arrived and the team travelled to Newcestown Camogie Club and began their campaign on Friday evening with a win over Clonakilty, 3-3 to 2-2. The second match of the evening also saw KK emerge victorious against St. Mullins with a scoreline of 5-7 to 0-2.

Saturday morning saw KK play and beat the host Club with a final scoreline of 1-4 to 1-1. As KK topped their Group unbeaten, they next travelled to Bandon to play Clonkill from Westmeath in the quarter-final. It was a tight pulsating game keenly contested. Unfortunately, it was not KK’s day, losing by the narrowest of margins, with a final score was 1-2 to 0-6.

While the girls and their managers were bitterly disappointed they can hold their heads high for their high standard of play and their relentless pursuit to win at all times.

The disappointment was somewhat eased by the wonderful Feile experience that they and their families had in Newcestown. It’s fair to say that our host Club, Newcestown Camogie Club, have set the benchmark against which all future Feile’s will be measured against!

The club wishes to acknowledge its sincere appreciation to all those who supported its fundraising efforts, made donations and the major Feile sponsors: Hiredepot, Powerserve, Townmore Construction, Banktech Software Solutions and Darren & Trevor Kavanagh Building Contractors.

Finally, we extend heartiest congratulations to the KK hurling Feile team and their managers on their achievement of winning the Division 2 Cup Final.

We now move forward with our U8 team participating in the County Blitz on Tuesday, our U12 team playing St. Rynagh's in the A1 final on Wednesday evening and our U14 team playing in the U14 K Buggy Coaches ‘A Cup’ final v St Sinchills next Saturday. We wish the teams well in their ventures.