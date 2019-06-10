Offaly gearing up for camogie championship opener against Limerick

The Offaly senior camogie team get their championship campaign underway this weekend away to Limerick in the Gaelic Ground at 5pm on Saturday evening, June 15.

Offaly will fancy themselves going into this game given that the sides met earlier in the National League and played out a close contest with Limerick claiming a two-point win, 1-12 to 0-13.

Two years ago under the guidance of Paddy Kirwan, Offaly defeated Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds by a single point on a scoreline of 2-18 to 3-14.

The sides are similar in style, however, Limerick rely on the influence and deadly accurate Niamh Mulcahy who can point from almost anywhere from placed balls.

Offaly is working off a small squad at the moment with Roisin Egan leaving the panel due to summer travels. Naomh Brid's Aoife Walsh and Mary Teehan are also likely to miss the championship with injuries also meaning Offaly have a panel of approximately 22 players ahead of their four-weeks-in-a-row championship.

Offaly have been building their momentum since their league campaign with Mairead Teehan, Christine Cleary, Arlene Watkins, Aisling Brennan, Michaela Morkan, Siobhan Flannery, Triona McDonald just some of the players that have been in form in the lead-up to the game.

Offaly will play Limerick on June 15, Galway on Saturday, June 22, Kilkenny on June 29 and Wexford on July 6.