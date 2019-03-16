Late point for Down keeps Offaly's slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive

A late point for Down in their game against Carlow have kept Offaly's slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive for one more week at least.

After Offaly lost to Laois earlier (READ THE REPORT HERE) and Longford's victory over Sligo, Offaly needed Carlow to lose to keep their hopes alive into the final round of games.

Four minutes into injury-time in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow were drawing with Down and that result would have been enough to keep them up and relegate Offaly. However a late point from a free from Donal O'Hare snatched the win for Down and kept Offaly alive for one more week at least.

As Offaly have the head to head win over Carlow, the maths for next week is simple. Offaly must win away to Sligo and hope that Laois can beat Carlow in O'Moore Park. Those games are fixed for Sunday, March 24.