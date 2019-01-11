Offaly Camogie AGM report for 2018

Offaly Camogie recently held their AGM after another fantastic year for the sport in the county.

The following were noted in the secretary Mairead Haugh's report for 2018:

Winners

U12 A1: Winner Tullamore, Runner-up St Rynaghs. U12 A2 Shinrone Runner-up St Cillians, U12 A3: St Sinchills Runner-up K/K. U12 B1 Winner: Birr Runner-up Lusmagh/Drumcullen, U12 B2 Winner: Naomh Bríd Runner-up Kinnitty, U12 End of season Winner: Shinrone Runner-up St Sinchills. U13 LEAGUE AWinner: K/K Runner-up St Cillians, U13 B Winner: St Sinchills Runner-up Tullamore. U13 C Winner: Naomh Bríd Runner-up Kinnitty. FÉILE A Birr Runner-up K/K. FÉILE B Winner: St Rynaghs Runner-up St Cillians. U14 A Winner: Birr Runner-up K/K. U14 B Winner: St Cillians Runner-up St Rynaghs. U15 A Winner: St Rynaghs Runner-up St Cillians. U15 B Winner: K/K Runner-up Lusmagh/Drumcullen. U15 C Winner: Tullamore Runner-up Naomh Bríd. U15 D Winner: Kinnitty Runner-up St Sinchills. U16A Winner: Birr Runner-up K/K. U16 B Winner: St Cillians Runner-up Tullamore. U17 A Winner: Shinrone Runner-up K/K. U17 BWinner: St Cillians Runner-up Kinnitty. U17 C Winner: Naomh Bríd Runner-up Tullamore. U17 D Winner: St Rynaghs Runner-up Lusmagh/Drumcullen. MINOR A Winner: TO be played. MINOR B Winner: St Cillians Runner-up K/K. JUNIOR Winner: St. Cillian’s Runner-up K/K. SENIOR Winner: St. Rynaghs Runner-up Shinrone. SENIOR LEAGUE Div 1 Winner: St Cillians Runner Up: Tullamore. SENIOR LEAGUE Div 2 Winner: Lusmagh/Drumcullen Runner Up: Kinnitty.

St Rynaghs won the Offaly Senior championship and went ahead to represent Offaly in the Leinster Championship in the Intermediate grade. "I’m delighted to say that Offaly have a club who are Leinster winners beating Oulart the Ballagh for the first time ever at intermediate level. St Rynaghs are now in the All Ireland Semi-final. This is the first time that an Offaly club has achieved such success and we are extremely proud of their endeavours so far this year!" Mairead said in her report.

County teams 2018

"I would like to pass on my appreciations to all of our management teams in 2018; For our senior squad, this was their third consecutive year to be in a Leinster Final and unfortunately, victory was denied to them the narrowest of margins; 1 point. We are sure that this will only serve as motivation and that 2019 will be the year that a senior Leinster trophy will be brought back to Offaly."

"Offaly were also unlucky not to have won in Tipperary which would have secured a quarter-final place for them but 2018 wasn’t their year. We have full faith that with the same management team in place and the commitment from players ever present that 2019 will be a far more successful year for the senior squad."

"Congratulations to Siobhan Flannery and to Roisín Egan for receiving All Star nominations. Siobhan was the joined fourth top scorer of the competition and Roisin won player of the match on the 14th July against Tipperary. The Junior team reached the All Ireland Semi-final in 2018 and were defeated by Dublin who went on to win the All Ireland Junior championship. Congratulations to Shannon Touhey on receiving a soaring star nomination. Our minor team competed well in the All Ireland championship and were defeated by Wexford in the Leinster Shield final."

The u16 team also reached an All-Ireland B Semi-final and were defeated by five points by Antrim who went on to win the All Ireland B championship. This was the first time that Offaly had to u14 county teams, which proved to be a huge success.

"Offaly will have a u15 and u16 county panel in 2019. We are excited by what our 2019 county managers will offer, and we wish them and their teams the very best of luck in 2019. I also want to thank all the players who dedicate their time to training, matches, gym sessions etc."

"It is an honour to wear the Offaly jersey, but it also takes dedication to be able to do so. We’re very lucky to have so many euthanistic players across all the grades who as you can see have accomplished so much this year. I also wish to thank Christy Todd and the Faithful fields for use of their fabulous facilities throughout the year. It really is a centre for excellence and we look forward to working with Christy in 2019 and using them even more."

Sponsorship

A huge thank you to Dáire and Niall in Rudd’s for all their help and continued support of Offaly Camogie in 2018. A huge thanks also to our sponsors of our club championships; PT Electric for sponsorship of the u14 championship, Sean O’Meara from O’Meara sliotars as the sponsor of the u16 championship, Hynes school of motoring as the sponsor of the minor championship and Nick Lawlor (HQ physio) as the sponsor of the Junior and Senior championship. Sponsorship is very important to any organisation and without the people above Offaly would be in a very difficult position financially.

Accolades

February’s meeting opened with a presentation to the Offaly Volunteer of the year for 2018 – Mary Brady. Congratulations were extended to Mary and thanks for all her work with both St Sinchills club and Offaly over the years. Congratulations also to our own PRO Ann Marie who won Camogie PRO of the year. Heartiest congratulations to Colaiste Naomh Cormac u16 and u18 teams for winning Leinster titles and also Colaiste Phobail Ros Cre. Shannon James, Grace Cashen and Tracey Kelly who attended trials and were chosen to play for the Leinster u17 panel who came very close to winning the interpro final. Well done to Cayla Fletcher and Roisin Pinches who came 4th and 5th in the Leinster Feile skills in June. The Poc Fáda was also held with Jane Lowry being the u16 winner and Michelle Gleeson the senior winner in Offaly. Jane and Michelle went on to represent Offaly in the Leinster Poc Fáda where Jane won the u16 competition. Jane went onto secure 3rd place in the All Ireland Poc Fáda. What a fantastic achievement! Congratulations also to Faye Mulrooney who won the All Ireland skills competition. A huge congratulations to our very own treasurer; Carmel Carroll who will be receiving Offaly Camogie Sports Partnership of the year award tomorrow night! Well deserved!

Treasurer

"It would be extremely remiss of me if I was not to talk about one particular woman who is ‘Offaly Camogie’. I was extremely saddened when Carmel Carroll told me early in 2018 that this would be her last year as Treasurer. When I became secretary in May of 2016, Carmel was a huge source of assistance and support to me. I don’t think I would have managed to get through the first six months without her help. To replace Carmel will be impossible because Carmel is irreplaceable, and her experience and advice will be sorely missed."

Carmel is so considerate and kind and thinks of problems before they even arise. My only hope is that Carmel only takes a sabbatical and returns to us very soon. None of my words will do her justice but I think everyone sitting here knows how crucial Carmel is to Offaly Camogie. (Give her a round of applause) Carmel, personally, I am very sad to see you go! Whoever replaces you will have big boots to fill but I know that Carmel will give her assistance any time that she requires it as that is the type of person that Carmel is!"

Thank you to all the clubs who work so hard to keep everything going and are the backbone of Offaly Camogie. Thanks for your assistance, support and co-operation throughout the year. Thank you also for the use of your facilities throughout the year. A big thank you to all our helpers especially those on gates; Francis and Carmel, to Séan, Mary and Ann Marie for photos and match reports.

"I would also like to acknowledge my fellow executive members. Each of them are always on the end of the phone when I have a query or in times of trouble. Each of them work very hard in their positions. Thank you to out THDC members also who have an extremely important job in upholding the rules of our association. I would also like to thank the Leinster secretary; Linda, for all her assistance and support throughout the year."

The following was noted in Martin Delaney's Chairperson Report:

The chairpersons report outlined the main events of the year which started with the appointment of Mike Wall as the senior manager and they went on to have a reasonably good year despite starting anomalously. Martin also thanked the fellow executive members for their hard work and also highlighted that we were losing Carmel as treasurer. Martin went on to attack all the volunteers and clubs who facilitated us especially with pitches. Martin also congratulated all the teams for the efforts this year and the u14s who excelled. Martin concluded his report by stating that without volunteers we wouldn’t be where we are and Offaly are indebted to you and he thanked everyone.

The following was noted in Carmell Carroll's Treasurer Report:

Carmel outlined the income and expenditure for 2018 and stated that there was a €4,252 surplus. Income was up nearly €10,000 on last year. Carmel thanked Mairéad for her kind words during her report and the thanked everyone for helping on the gates especially Frances. Carmel also thanked fellow executive members. Carmel added that it had been a privilege to be treasurer and that she thoroughly enjoyed it. Carmel added that she would always be on the phone to help. Martin thanked Carmel for her report and all of her work over the years. Martin pointed out that expenditure is going up every year. Martin also pointed out that Offaly Camogie hadn’t increased the entry fees so there is bigger crowds going to matches. Martin stated that the report highlights the importance of doing the gates properly. Martin added that Carmel will be missed and that he felt sorry for the new treasurer as they had big boots to fill.

The following was noted in Cormac Ginty's Development Report:

Cormac went through what his role entails and what he has being doing to improve player retention and with the development squads. Leinster had requested that the amount of games played in Offaly had to be increased. Firstly, the odd ages groups were introduced to give girls more games. This resulted in 75 rounds. However, 15-18year olds are still the group that are not served well and this is the age that is critical for player retention. Cormac went on to state that 50% of players drop out at 10-18 years of age. The national average is 39%. Clearly shows that Camogie is not doing a good enough job holding on to players. 80% of those regretted giving up the sport five years later. Cormac outlined a number of issues as to why players give up and broke down as to why girls gave up – Didn’t enjoy it, no fun, academics, injuries, rapport and communication from coaches. Cormac also highlighted the fact that a number of games were not played last year and were conceded. Cormac asked clubs to still play. Even if you have four as every player is let down if you don’t go. Cormac also pointed everyone to website ’50 games-based sessions’ and also recommended 5 a side - which made it a lot faster and concentrates on technique. Only six referees available for the assimilation course and only 4 for the full referee courses. Its very hard to get these courses and they had to be cancelled. Cormac went to add that they have a county u12 squad. 54 girls attend and 70% attendance and is easy to identify who are committed. U13 squad there is 86% attendance u14 there was 75% attendance rate. Cormac went on to thank Brendan Hanamy for running the summer camp. The teenage camp was most enjoyable but there was only 15 in attendance. Might look at Easter for that instead next year. TY coaching courses were ran in Birr and Mucklagh. Cormac urged clubs to give them coaching experience in the clubs. Cormac also added congratulations to Clara for setting up a new club. Martin thanked Cormac for the tremendous work done all year.

Ann Marie Guinan noted the following hin her PRO Report:

Ann Marie sent her report to clubs which outlined social media activity, newspapers and TV activity. Ann Marie thanked the club PROs for putting notes into the papers. Ann Marie added that she was looking forward to a longer period between the semi-finals and final to turn around programmes. Martin thanked Ann Marie for all her work – updates, match reports etc... especially with the added responsibility of being a player.

Election of officers

Chair: Martin Delaney, Vice Chair: Robbie Bergin, Secretary: Mairéad Haugh, Treasurer: Mairéad Devery; Development Officer: Cormac Ginty, PRO: Ann Marie Guinan, Registrar: Séan de Cleir, Leinster Delegate: Gearóid O’Regan.

Motions

Motion #1 KK- Clarity on ‘immediate family’, is grandparents’ immediate family. Grey area dependent on family structures. Shelfed it until EGM and seek clarity.

Motion #4 – St Cillian’s. OYBL033 By-Laws passed at Offaly Convention 2018, (Pending ratification by Leinster at time of writing) That the County Teams be allowed a minimum period of Three free days before Inter-County Championship Fixtures’ whereby county players cannot play or train with their clubs unless released by county management. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the County Board Executive to extend the period up to a maximum of Six free days, where it is deemed that the forthcoming county fixture warrants such preparation.’

Motion #5 - Tullamore proposed that as with other counties, games be played mid-week following a county fixture. There was discussion on the merits of playing the minor in the summer but also of the problems with exams etc… The motion was referred to the fixtures committee.

Motion #7 – Tullamore, That no senior championship game be cancelled for an U16 County game. Referred to the fixtures committee.

Motion #8 – Birr, The minor championship be ran off earlier in season so that matches can be played at evening time. The motion was discussed and decided that it was similar on the previous motion that was referred to the fixtures committee.

Motion #10 – Birr - One night of the week is designated for club training across the board, no county panel will train on this evening. There should also be better communication between county management and clubs with regards to when county management are scheduling training. The AGM discussed the problems that may arise from this especially accessing pitches. There was a suggestion of organising a subcommittee to coordinate training between clubs and counties. Better communication was referred to the development committee. Cormac Guinan to talk to Cormac Ginty about the subcommittee.

Motion #11 – Birr, If a player is not making the first 23 on county panel they should be released back to club for training/matches. Meeting agreed with this motion but needed to be reworded for EGM. Birr were asked to have it ready for EGM.

Management teams 2019

Senior: Mike Wall, Richie Power, Jessie Barr, Ger Walsh, Junior- Brendan Hanamy, Brendan Wyer, Theresa Ryan and Leona Kennedy. Minor- Mary Shanahan, Pat McCormack, Pauline Kilmartin and Fiona Mahon. U16 and u15 – Barry Kinsella, Declan Fogarty, David Dillon, Mark Gallagher, Albert Nevin, Mary Byrne and Liam Byrne. U14- Cormac Ginty, Carol Dillon, David Dillon, Cormac Moylan, Bobby Cushen, Alanna Roddy, Mairéad Devery, Séan Murphy, Sarah Cleary.