RTE to screen Allianz League GAA fixtures this season

The GAA has today announced that eir sport and RTÉ will see four Allianz League games being simulcast by the two broadcasters this spring while RTÉ will also begin broadcasting games from the AIB Club Championships.

The new agreement runs from 2019 until 2022.

Subscription channel, eir sport, will continue to be the home of Saturday Allianz League games under lights and the station will broadcast at least two games each weekend from January 26 this season, with a full list of these fixtures to be announced next week.

Four of these matches will be simulcast by RTÉ. While eir sport will act as host broadcaster, RTÉ will have its own editorial, presentation and punditry teams to bring its own style and expertise to the coverage.

RTÉ's live Club Championship coverage will run alongside TG4’s coverage.

Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir sport commented; “eir sport are delighted to continue to broadcast live and exclusive coverage of our national games during this year’s Allianz Leagues and up until 2022. We will offer GAA fans more matches and more choice on Saturday nights than anywhere else and it’s all available free to view for eir broadband customers.



“We are delighted to have come to this agreement to give Irish sports fans the best possible choice and content.”

Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport said: “In increasing RTÉ's live coverage of Gaelic Games across the GAA calendar year, we are reaffirming our commitment to bringing national moments to a national audience, free-to-air and guaranteeing coverage on RTÉ television for nine months of the year for the next three years."

The GAA’s Commercial & Stadium Director Peter McKenna added; “The profile and interest in both the Allianz Leagues and AIB Club Championships have grown significantly in recent years and this enhanced arrangement with eir Sport and RTÉ will ensure even greater exposure to our games for the foreseeable future.”