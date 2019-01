Minor 'B' hurling final among Offaly fixtures down for decision in January

The Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final is among the fixtures listed in the Offaly GAA schedule for January.

See list of fixtures in January below:

Saturday, January 19



Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final

Na Fianna v Ferbane/Belmont 13:00 Rath Declan Cooke

Sunday, January 20

Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League

Coolderry v Seir Kieran 13:00 Coolderry Simon Whelahan

Birr v Kilcormac Killoughey 13:00 Birr Kieran Pat Kelly

Brosna Press Division 4 Hurling League Playoff

Shinrone v Kinnitty 13:00 Crinkle Richie Fitzsimons

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Playoff

Kilclonfert v Clodiagh Gaels 13:00 Rhode Ciaran Groome