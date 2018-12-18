Offaly's young camogie stars receive medals at function
Offaly's young camogie stars receive medals at function
Michaela Morkan with the Kilcormac/Killoughey continegent with coach Maggie Lynch.
The two Offaly Camogie U-14 panels were presented their medals last week in the Faithful fFelds by Offaly senior camogie player and All-Star Michaela Morkan.
The Offaly U-14 A team got to All-Ireland Semi- final lost to Kilkenny by last minute goal. The B team lost to Derry in their All-Ireland Final this year.
The Offaly camogie U-14 A&B teams with coaches Barry Kinsella, David Dillon, Declan Fogarthy, Maggie Lynch and Albert Nevin. Presenter of medals on the night Michaela Morkan is also present.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on