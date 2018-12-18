Offaly's young camogie stars receive medals at function

The two Offaly Camogie U-14 panels were presented their medals last week in the Faithful fFelds by Offaly senior camogie player and All-Star Michaela Morkan.

The Offaly U-14 A team got to All-Ireland Semi- final lost to Kilkenny by last minute goal. The B team lost to Derry in their All-Ireland Final this year.

The Offaly camogie U-14 A&B teams with coaches Barry Kinsella, David Dillon, Declan Fogarthy, Maggie Lynch and Albert Nevin. Presenter of medals on the night Michaela Morkan is also present.