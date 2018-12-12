Can you name the lads on the Offaly Minor Football team of 2001? That's our question to you.

While trawling through the Offaly Express archives, we stumbled across this photograph of an Offaly Minor Football team from 17 years ago in 2001.

The talented bunch, containing the likes of Niall McNamee, Brian Darby and Paraic Sullivan, went all the way to a Leinster final where they were defeated by Dublin, who themselves later lost the All-Ireland final to Tyrone.

