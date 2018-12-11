Offaly group pick up coaching certificates from Leinster GAA

A group of Offaly men have picked up their Award 2 Coaching Certificates from Leinster GAA.

The presentation took place at St. Patrick's College, Drumcondra recently.

Pictured with Jim Bolger, Cathaoirleach of Leinster GAA are Sean Foley, Joe Guinan, Glenn Halligan, Liam Hogan, Jim Bolger and Michael Hogan.

Photo: John Quirke/www.quirke.ie



