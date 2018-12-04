Two Offaly teams going for provincial glory this weekend

Two Offaly teams, Shamrocks and St Brigid's, are in Leinster Club Final action this weekend and are hoping to add the provincial title to their county crowns.

Shamrocks host Kildare side Two Mile House in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Final in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park at 1.30pm on Saturday. Shamrocks defeated Ballinabranna by 1-15 to 1-10 in their Leinster quarter-final and they followed that up with a very impressive 2-18 to 0-8 win over Horsewood in the semi-final.

Shamrocks have had the benefit of two home games on their route to the final and the Offaly champions will be hoping that home advantage will serve them well again this Saturday.

In contrast, St Brigid's face the long trip to the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda on Saturday for their AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Final where they face Dundalk Young Irelands. The game throws in at 1.30pm.

St Brigid's started their campaign in late October with a win in O'Connor Park over St Vincent's by 2-7 to 0-9 and they put up an impressive score in defeating St Finians GAA Club Newcastle by 3-13 to 4-8 in Geashill in the quarter-final.

They followed that up with a 1-11 to 1-7 win on the road over Milltown.