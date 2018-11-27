Offaly GAA Club Notes (November 27)

Ballycumber GAA Club

A Christmas Gift Idea

GAA National Club Draw 2019

Tickets at 10 euro each are now on sale for the GAA National Club Draw 2019 with prizes ranging from a Renault Clio, Shopping and Travel Vouchers, to All Ireland Finals packages including match tickets, overnight accommodation and dinner for two in the Croke Park Hotel. Please support this fundraising draw as all funds raised remain with the Club.

Save the Date

Friday 28th December. Race night in Gussies

Division 5 Football League

Unfortunately, our team missed out on a place in the Division 5 Football League Final on the head to head rule. Having played six games and scored 23 goals and 80 points and conceded 9—38 and only lost one game by a point, it is disappointing to lose out.

Because playing numbers are limited, it was a great achievement by the players and management to fulfill all fixtures. Roll on next year.

Table Quiz

The next Table Quiz will be held in The Gav Inn on Friday 7th December at 10 o’clock.

All support is very much appreciated.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy to Kathleen, Yvonne, Karen and John Robinson, Ballycumber and their families on the death of Sean last week.

Ballycumber Dance Class

Learn how to Jive, Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line dance. Dance Classes every Monday night from 8pm in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners class 8 - 9, Improvers from 9 - 10 and dancing for all from 10 - 11pm. Great exercise and good fun, no partners required.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 14,16,21,22. No jackpot or match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewarts on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of 11,150 euros.

Play lotto online at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Leinster Championship

Congratulations to Shamrocks who qualified for the Leinster Intermediate Football Final with a convincing win over Horeswood from Wexford on Saturday. Also, congratulations to St Brigids who won their way to the Leinster Junior Football Final with a very good win in Kildare.

History

Ballycumber History Group is still looking for any information on the family of Stephen Reilly a shoemaker who lived in Ballycumber in the early 1900’s. Four of his sons Charles, Michael, Joseph and William fought in the Great War. We know that Charles Reilly married Mary Mooney in St Michaels Church Portarlington on the 18th November 1911 and they had two children, Stephen and Mary Bridget. He joined the Army in 1904 and served in Africa and in France.

Clara GAA Club

Lotto Results Sunday 25th November

Numbers drawn were: 5 - 7 - 15 - 21. There was no Jackpot winner. We had 6 match 3's who will receive €25 each.

- Lucas Rooney; - Courtney Touhey; Esther Scanlon; John Buggy; Anne McGuinness; All the Babies.

Next week's Jackpot is €4,400 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday 2nd December.

Clara Bingo €1,000 Jackpot Each Sunday in December

Fancy a chance of winning a €1,000 before Christmas or even four chances. Clara GAA Bingo are offering you a chance to win or share in a weekly jackpot of €1,000 each Sunday in December. €1,000 up for grabs on Sunday the 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd of December. All books sold at regular prices.

Clara GAA Club AGM

Clara GAA Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in the GAA Centre on Monday 10th December at 8pm. All members are invited to attend.

"Uncle Buck" Appreciation Night Saturday 29th December

Clara GAA are hosting a number of events in December to support our longtime member and friend John Buckley, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. John - current U15 Manager, former goalkeeper and longtime supporter of Clara GAA will be honoured at an appreciation night to be held in the GAA Centre on Saturday the 29th December at 8pm. Entertainment will be provided by "The Secrets Bank, along with special guests and comedian Aidan Tierney of "Tierney Talks". A full bar and finger food will be available on the night. Tickets cost €20 each.



"Uncle Buck" - Golf Classic - Esker Hills Saturday 29th December

Clara GAA together with Clara's own golfing legend Shane Lowry are hosting a Golf Classic on Saturday 29th December in Esker Hills as part of the John Buckley "Uncle Buck" Fundraising campaign. The event will tee off at 11am with a Shotgun start, Champagne 4 Ball Scramble. Tickets are €400 per team of 4. Tea and scones on arrival with goodie bag and 3 course meal included. A special appearance by Kerry's own Colm "Gooch" Cooper will be made on the day. For further details please contact the organising committee of Brian Gavin, 087 2411986 or Brendan Lowry 087 2701189



Strength and Conditioning Information Evening with Joe Quinn

Thanks to all the parents and players who attended our Strength and Conditioning Information Evening with Joe Quinn on Friday last 23rd November in the GAA Centre.

Joe presented a hugely informative talk on Strength and Conditioning for young athletes, where he outlined his programmes and plans for our players and addressed some concerns and common misconceptions around S&C for youths. Afterwards, he and Patrice took a great session with our players.

We extend a huge thank you to Joe and his team. We are very lucky to have a club member with such expertise and who is willing to share his knowledge with our parents and players.

Club Gear 2019

Two official club tops are available and can be seen in An Clárach GAA Facebook page or contact Pat Phelan 0878224699 or Siobhán Kelly 0878557796. They would make an ideal Christmas gift.



