This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures

Charlie Flynn

Reporter:

Charlie Flynn

This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures

Friday 16th November

Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Seir Kieran 20:00 Mountbolus, Kieran Dooley

K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final
Ballycommon v Daingean 20:00 Walsh Island Martin Carty

Saturday 17th November

Bridge House Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Shield Quarter Final
Clara v St Rynagh's 14:00 Kilcormac, Simon Whelahan

Brosna Press Division 4 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone 16:00 Mountbolus, Declan Cooke

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Quarter Final
Ferbane/Belmont v Shamrocks 14:00 Moystown, Brian Gavin

Sunday 18th November

Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League
Ballycommon v Raheen 12:00 Ballycommon, John Longworth