This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures
Friday 16th November
Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Seir Kieran 20:00 Mountbolus, Kieran Dooley
K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final
Ballycommon v Daingean 20:00 Walsh Island Martin Carty
Saturday 17th November
Bridge House Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Shield Quarter Final
Clara v St Rynagh's 14:00 Kilcormac, Simon Whelahan
Brosna Press Division 4 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone 16:00 Mountbolus, Declan Cooke
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Quarter Final
Ferbane/Belmont v Shamrocks 14:00 Moystown, Brian Gavin
Sunday 18th November
Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League
Ballycommon v Raheen 12:00 Ballycommon, John Longworth
