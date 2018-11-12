St. Rynagh's face fearsome Kilkenny outfit in Leinster final

Two years ago, St.Rynagh's set out their stall to win their first ever Offaly camogie senior title and now in 2018, the back to back champions are hoping to add another title to their names on Sunday in the Leinster Intermediate camogie final against Young Irelands of Kilkenny.

In the opening game of their Leinster campaign, St. Rynaghs beat Naas on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-5 in St.Rynaghs almost a month ago.

St.Rynaghs then travelled to Myshall in Carlow for their semi-final. Myshall in recent years have dominated the camogie scene with three Leinster Junior titles, 1 Leinster Intermediate title where they defeated Shinrone back in 2016 to win this title, 2 All Ireland Junior championships and 1 All Ireland Intermediate championship and probably fancied themselves for the 2018 title.

However, a massive performance from St.Rynaghs booked their Leinster final date with Young Irelands of Kilkenny who defeated O'Moores last weekend on a scoreline of 0-13 to 1-7.

Young Irelands have only one player involved in the current Kilkenny camogie team with Grace O'Donnell who was a substitute when Kilkenny were defeated by Cork in September.

Another key player for Young Irelands is Sarah Ann Quinlan who played underage for Kilkenny camogie and who scored 0-8 against O'Moores on Sunday.

St.Rynaghs should enjoy their task ahead of them on Sunday as current form would suggest a very tight game in prospect between the sides.