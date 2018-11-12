Offaly Camogie Notes (November 12)

Coaching Courses

Foundation Course: Will run in Kinnitty Community centre on Saturday, November 24th 9.30am-5.30pm. There are currently 2 places left on this course. Places must be booked in advance.

Level 1 courses: Running on Friday (7-10pm)/Saturday on November 23rd, 24th, 30th and December 1st. Places must be booked in advance.

Safeguarding 1: As you might be aware all coaches involved in coaching underage must now have a coaching certificate of at least Foundation Level, be garda vetted and have completed a Safeguarding 1 workshop. If you would like a Safeguarding 1 course delivered then it may be possible, with sufficient notice, to arrange Safeguarding 1 Workshops on the same weekend as Foundation courses or it can be arranged before or after the Foundation course. If you or someone you know would be interested in this please contact secretary.offaly@camogie.ie

Leinster final

Best of luck to St.Rynaghs in the Leinster final this Sunday in Nowlan Park against Young Irelands.

Fixtures

The venue for the AIB Leinster Senior & Intermediate Club Championship Finals has been confirmed as Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday, November 18th, 2018. Intermediate: St Rynaghs (Offaly) V Young Irelands (Kilkenny) at 12.30pm.

Hynes School of Motoring Minor B Semi Finals: On Saturday 17th Of November additional details TBC: Birr V Kilcormac Killoughey, St.Cillians V Kinnitty/St. Sinchills



Management positions

The Offaly Camogie County Board welcomes expressions of interest from suitable candidates to apply for the following County Management positions; Minor and Junior Offaly Camogie Managers (separate roles). The ideal candidates should possess the following attributes: A proven track record in management of club and/or County teams, have a knowledge of camogie teams at inter-county level, Suitable player management and organisational skill, An ability to demonstrate/organise a high standard of coaching, Be highly motivated and driven to succeed by maintaining high standards of professionalism, The successful candidate should also be willing to work competently with County Board officers, club mentors and when required, parents. All Offaly County managers will work within the Guidelines of the Camogie Association and the Code of Ethics and Good Practice for Young Players. All interests can be sent to secretary.offaly@camogie.ie. Closing date for applications, November 19.